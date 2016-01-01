Overview of Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD

Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Zaman works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology in West Berlin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.