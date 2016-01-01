See All Neurologists in West Berlin, NJ
Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD

Neurology
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD

Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Zaman works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology in West Berlin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaman's Office Locations

    Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology
    301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Dementia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tremor
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Conduction Studies
Neurological Testing
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pain Management
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD

    Neurology
    40 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    Male
    1871542886
    Education & Certifications

    New York University School of Medicine
    King Drew Medical Center
    King Edward Medical University
    Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaman works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology in West Berlin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zaman’s profile.

    Dr. Zaman has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

