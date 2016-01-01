Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD
Overview of Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD
Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- New York University School of Medicine
- King Drew Medical Center
- King Edward Medical University
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaman has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaman speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.
