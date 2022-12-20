See All Gastroenterologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Taiwo Ngwa, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Taiwo Ngwa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Ngwa works at Park Nicollet Specialty Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN and Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Hospital
    6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3246
  2. 2
    Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
    15800 95th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3240
  3. 3
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3246

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr Ngwa spent a lot of time with me both in person and over the phone. He seemed to genuinely care about me and explained ways in which I could cut back on my medications based on lifestyle and eating habits, which I appreciated. He went over my diet with me and explained improvements I could make to help my illness. I found Dr Ngwa to be knowledgeable, kind, and extremely caring.
    Kim Kowalski — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Taiwo Ngwa, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taiwo Ngwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ngwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ngwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ngwa has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

