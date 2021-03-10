See All Ophthalmologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Tala Kassm, DO

Ophthalmology
2.3 (3)
Overview of Dr. Tala Kassm, DO

Dr. Tala Kassm, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Kassm works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kassm's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute
    167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park
    1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park
    5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center
    2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ultrasound, Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Mar 10, 2021
    I saw Dr Kassm for a combination routine eye exam and cataract assessment. She was on-time, professional, friendly. and thorough. Rather than treat me as "the patient," she treated me as a member of a team working to do what is best for my eyes and me. What more could I ask for? This is my first experience with her, but if first impressions count, I highly recommend her.
    Mar 10, 2021
    About Dr. Tala Kassm, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1760800916
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tala Kassm, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kassm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kassm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassm has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

