Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Tatarian works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of Surgery1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Surgical Associates1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tatarian?
About Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1770849440
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatarian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatarian works at
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.