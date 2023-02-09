Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kheshgi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD
Overview of Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD
Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Kheshgi works at
Dr. Kheshgi's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates - Plano1200 Medical Ave Ste 103, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 540-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She took her time to listen to me, and get everything together that I needed. Very sweet and I’m so grateful to have found her!
About Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053310755
Education & Certifications
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kheshgi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kheshgi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kheshgi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kheshgi works at
Dr. Kheshgi has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kheshgi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
181 patients have reviewed Dr. Kheshgi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kheshgi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kheshgi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kheshgi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.