Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (180)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD

Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Kheshgi works at Rheumatology Associates Lab-Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kheshgi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates - Plano
    1200 Medical Ave Ste 103, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 181 ratings
    Patient Ratings (181)
    5 Star
    (151)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053310755
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kheshgi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kheshgi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kheshgi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kheshgi works at Rheumatology Associates Lab-Plano in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kheshgi’s profile.

    Dr. Kheshgi has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kheshgi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    181 patients have reviewed Dr. Kheshgi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kheshgi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kheshgi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kheshgi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

