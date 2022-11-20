Overview of Dr. Tam Mai, MD

Dr. Tam Mai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mai works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.