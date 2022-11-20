Dr. Tam Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tam Mai, MD
Overview of Dr. Tam Mai, MD
Dr. Tam Mai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic 1st - 900 Bldg Lab900 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
- 2 747 N Rutledge St Bldg 614, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All the negative reviews I've come across are absolutely non-sense. If "bedside manners" is all they are concerned about.... then pppffft! I don't know what to tell them. But Dr. Mai is a phenomenal surgeon. And I don't know about you, but I don't need warm & fuzzy on the surgery table, I need precision & excellence! And that is what you will get with Dr. Mai. But just to be clear, at no point what she EVER rude or condescending towards me during my office visits prior to surgery. I just had my post-op follow up with her nurse practitioner Amy Mann (also WONDERFUL) and I was so sad & heartbroken to hear that Dr. Mai will soon be leaving (relocating out of state). Dr. Mai, if ever you have an opportunity to read my review, I hope you know that I think so highly of you and you were WONDERFUL! Best of luck on your new endeavor.
About Dr. Tam Mai, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1598922825
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mai speaks Vietnamese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
