Overview of Dr. Tamara Barsik, MD

Dr. Tamara Barsik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Barsik works at Medical City Senior Health Clinic McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.