Overview of Dr. Tamara Erlikh, MD

Dr. Tamara Erlikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.



Dr. Erlikh works at Arthur Avenue Comprehens Health in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.