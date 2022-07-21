Overview of Dr. Tamara Scerpella, MD

Dr. Tamara Scerpella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Scerpella works at UW Health Research Park Clinic in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.