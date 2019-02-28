Dr. Tamer Mahmoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamer Mahmoud, MD
Overview of Dr. Tamer Mahmoud, MD
Dr. Tamer Mahmoud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Associated Retinal Consultants
Dr. Mahmoud's Office Locations
Associated Retinal Consultants3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mahmoud is a miracle worker! He’s a very kind human being who takes his time to make sure that all your questions are answered. The surgery I had with him saved my vision. All of my follow up visits are always done professionally and with the same care. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Tamer Mahmoud, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahmoud speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.