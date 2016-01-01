Overview of Dr. Tamiesha Frempong, MD

Dr. Tamiesha Frempong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Frempong works at Mount Sinai Internal Medicine Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.