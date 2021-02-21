Dr. Kuang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang Kuang, MD
Overview of Dr. Tang Kuang, MD
Dr. Tang Kuang, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Kuang works at
Dr. Kuang's Office Locations
Zzz Sleep Medicine Specialists Pllc935 W Exchange Pkwy Bldg B, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 908-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
You can hardly find a sleep doctor who really know about sleep medicine and also a super hand-on specialist on PAP machine with different kinds of interface combination. I have learned a lot of tricks from him. Never worry about delay of supplies, most the time are same day pick up. Staff answer phone promptly, even if call back just within 1 hour. Flexible hours, did I mention they open every Saturday whole day!
About Dr. Tang Kuang, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1417901224
Education & Certifications
- JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuang accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuang speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuang.
