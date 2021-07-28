Dr. Tansyla Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tansyla Nicholson, MD
Overview of Dr. Tansyla Nicholson, MD
Dr. Tansyla Nicholson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Nicholson's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Primary Care - Sanford1149 Rinehart Rd, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 323-3491
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Took her time with all my questions. I appreciated how honest and frank she was in answering them. Pleasant personality. My kids liked her, when we left after her annual checkup my 10 year old said she could tell that doctor really cares about all the kids.
About Dr. Tansyla Nicholson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033296215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
