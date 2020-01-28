Dr. Tanvir Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanvir Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tanvir Ahmad, MD
Dr. Tanvir Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
Heart & Vascular Therapeutics7020 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-4295
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very happy with the expert care from Dr Ahmad and being part of the Mountain View Hosp Team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and technicians who provided a constant continual care from the moment I entered the ER to my hospital stay, surgery, home healthcare, and followups which resulted in a successful outcome to a serious illness that my wife and I are happy to report. Thank you to everyone and thank God for these dedicated people.
About Dr. Tanvir Ahmad, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital
- King Edward Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.