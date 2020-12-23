Overview of Dr. Tanvira Alam, DO

Dr. Tanvira Alam, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Bangladesh Medical College Dhaka, Bangladesh|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine of NY Institute of Technology and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.



Dr. Alam works at SSM Health Medical Group in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.