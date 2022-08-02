Overview

Dr. Tara Connor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Connor works at Inverness Family Care in Inverness, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.