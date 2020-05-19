Dr. Graff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Graff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tara Graff, DO
Dr. Tara Graff, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Madison County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Centerville Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center and Wayne County Hospital.
Dr. Graff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Graff's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates411 Laurel St Ste A300, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 282-2921
-
2
Mercy Medical Center-centerville1 Saint Joseph Dr, Centerville, IA 52544 Directions (515) 282-2921
-
3
Do Not Use - MEDICAL ONCOLOGY AND HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES1221 Pleasant St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 247-3970
-
4
Medical Oncology & Hematology12495 University Ave Ste 200, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 223-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Centerville Medical Center
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
- Wayne County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graff?
My dad’s been under her care for about 3-4 years. She’s been a true blessing in our lives. Honorable, funny, and caring. She embodies what a doctor is and the future of cancer. I’m sure others feel the same. Thank you Dr. Graff for being my hero.
About Dr. Tara Graff, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1356584080
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graff works at
Dr. Graff has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.