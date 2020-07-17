Overview of Dr. Tara Kim, MD

Dr. Tara Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Northwell Health Physician Partners- Endocrinology at Great Neck, NY in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.