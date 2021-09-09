Overview

Dr. Tara Lawlor, DO is a Dermatologist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Lawlor works at Lawlor Dermatology in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.