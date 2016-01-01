Dr. Tara Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Rao, MD
Dr. Tara Rao, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Flatiron21 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 665-3632Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Tara Rao, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356599047
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.