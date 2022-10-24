Overview of Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD

Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Rambhatla works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.