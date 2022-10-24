See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD

Clinical Cardiology
4.9 (209)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD

Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Rambhatla works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Rambhatla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue
    7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute
    13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound
Doppler Test
Ankle-Brachial Index Test
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound
Doppler Test
Ankle-Brachial Index Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Placement of Pulmonary Artery Catheter Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 231 ratings
    Patient Ratings (231)
    5 Star
    (215)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rambhatla?

    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr.Ramblatah is a great and professional Dr
    — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rambhatla to family and friends

    Dr. Rambhatla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rambhatla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD.

    About Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871884981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiology, Lenox Hill Hospital, Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine, New York, N.Y., Served as Chief Fellow
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Lenox Hill Hospital, Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine, New York, N.Y.
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rambhatla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rambhatla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rambhatla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    231 patients have reviewed Dr. Rambhatla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rambhatla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rambhatla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rambhatla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.