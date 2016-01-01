Dr. Taraneh Paravar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paravar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taraneh Paravar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taraneh Paravar, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Paravar works at
Locations
UCSD Dermatology8899 University Center Ln Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 657-8322
UCSD Medical Offices South4168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6248
- 3 9350 Campus Point Dr Ste 2B, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Taraneh Paravar, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356640528
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
