Dr. Taraneh Paravar, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Paravar works at UCSD Dermatology in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.