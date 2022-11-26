Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 644-5073
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a fantastic doctor & human being. He truely cares about his patients! Dr. Haddad brought me through my bilateral lung transplant in great shape. I have remained his patient for the past 10 years and I am still in great shape!!! I believe he is the best transplant pulmonologist in Florida. I trust him with my life and would also recommend him to everyone, including all members of my family.
About Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982818886
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine &amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals
- Union Memorial Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
