Dr. Tariq Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tariq Hassan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Hassan works at
Locations
Helal Ekramuddin M.d. LLC2870 Netherton Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 529-0661
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent listen's to my problems and great surgeon he is now my regular doctor for colon & digestive system . turns out his retired partner was my fathers colon doctor .
About Dr. Tariq Hassan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1710970587
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard Medical School|New England Deaconess Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassan speaks Urdu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.