Dr. Tariq Javed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Javed works at Tariq Javed, MD - Nephrology (Porterville, CA) in Porterville, CA with other offices in Exeter, CA and Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Anemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.