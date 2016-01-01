See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Tathagat Narula, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tathagat Narula, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Narula works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7128
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Tathagat Narula, MD

    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    • English, Punjabi
    • 1730377821
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

