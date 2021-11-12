See All Ophthalmologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Tatiana Deveney, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Tatiana Deveney, MD

Dr. Tatiana Deveney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Dr. Deveney works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deveney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 764-4190
  2. 2
    Regents of the Univ. of Michigan
    1000 Wall St, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 764-4190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Migraine
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Color Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nystagmus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tatiana Deveney, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538579735
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deveney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deveney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deveney works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Deveney’s profile.

    Dr. Deveney has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deveney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Deveney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deveney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deveney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deveney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

