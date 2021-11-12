Dr. Deveney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatiana Deveney, MD
Overview of Dr. Tatiana Deveney, MD
Dr. Tatiana Deveney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Deveney works at
Dr. Deveney's Office Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 764-4190
Regents of the Univ. of Michigan1000 Wall St, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 764-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tatiana Deveney is a wonderful Ophthalmologist. I was referred to her speciality, and she is very warm, welcoming and extremely patient. She establishes an immediate rapport with patients, listens carefully, and explains everything in understandable terms. She asks relevant followup questions, provides proper feedback, and appropriate testing. You will feel very valued and welcomed in her care.
About Dr. Tatiana Deveney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1538579735
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deveney accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deveney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deveney has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deveney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deveney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deveney.
