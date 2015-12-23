Dr. Marx has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatyana Marx, MD
Overview of Dr. Tatyana Marx, MD
Dr. Tatyana Marx, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Marx works at
Dr. Marx's Office Locations
Neurology Specialists of Morris County LLC101 Madison Ave Ste 304, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 292-0999
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 292-0999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Marx is amazing! She was recommended separately by my oncologist and my rheumatologist (first choice recommendations from both) When I speak with Dr. Marx she listens to all the information I provide and finds an answer that includes all my symptoms, which is substantively different from many other physicians who eliminate details until they can fit me into the box they had in mind. I feel truly heard by her. She also works with the greatest infusion team and that means so much!
About Dr. Tatyana Marx, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164686960
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
