Overview

Dr. Taura Parquet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Parquet works at General Meyer Medical Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.