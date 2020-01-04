Dr. Teck Khoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teck Khoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teck Khoo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Iowa Diabetes & Endocrinology Center411 Laurel St Ste 3262, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 643-5100
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr Khoo was extremely knowledgeable and very thorough in ordering diagnostic tests and ongoing treatment plans for my mother’s HPH. He provided us a stress free consultation allowing ample time for all our questions and concerns. He’s clearly a very friendly, caring and genuine physician.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487624037
- Mayo Foundation For Med Education And Research
- Mayo Foundation For Med Education And Research
- University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Khoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoo has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoo.
