Dr. Teck-Mun Soo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teck-Mun Soo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Southfield Office22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-7745Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Novi Office26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 240, Novi, MI 48374 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Soo is dedicated and devoted. He is the best at what he does and is extremely knowledgeable about neurosurgery. He even found the cancer on my face! Thank you Dr. Soo for everything you have done for me! I highly recommend you to everyone!
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1225020555
- University Toronto
- University of Hong Kong Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
- Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine
- University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Soo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soo has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soo speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
385 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo.
