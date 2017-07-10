Overview

Dr. Ted Brady, DO is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brady works at Trmc - Thibodaux Regional Medical C in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.