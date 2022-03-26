Overview of Dr. Ted Chung, MD

Dr. Ted Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Texas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Coastal Urology in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Destin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.