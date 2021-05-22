Overview

Dr. Tedd Goldfinger, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Goldfinger works at Desert Cardiology Of Tucson in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.