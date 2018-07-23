Overview of Dr. Tehniat Haider, MD

Dr. Tehniat Haider, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lebanon, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Witham Health Services.



Dr. Haider works at Witham Neurology in Lebanon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.