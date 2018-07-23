Dr. Tehniat Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tehniat Haider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tehniat Haider, MD
Dr. Tehniat Haider, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lebanon, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Witham Health Services.
Dr. Haider's Office Locations
Adult Medical Specialists2505 N Lebanon St Ste 201, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 485-8750
Hospital Affiliations
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Haider for 3 years for rheumatoid arthritis, and she's always been friendly, caring and professional.
About Dr. Tehniat Haider, MD
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1396905782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haider works at
Dr. Haider has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.