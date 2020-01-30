Dr. Tej Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tej Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tej Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jaipur University and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tej P Gupta, MD ,PA1733 Curie Dr Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 534-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Great staff Dr takes time to listen to your problems Highly recommended
About Dr. Tej Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1154386621
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University School Med
- Barnsley Genl Hospital
- Wayne St U Sch Med Affil Ho
- Jaipur University
- Sawai Mansinh Hosp Univ of Rajasthan
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.