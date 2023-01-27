Overview of Dr. Tejal Raju, MD

Dr. Tejal Raju, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St George's University|St George's University|St. George's University|St. George's University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Raju works at Virgnia Interventional Pain & Spine Center in Christiansburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.