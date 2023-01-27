See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Christiansburg, VA
Dr. Tejal Raju, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tejal Raju, MD

Dr. Tejal Raju, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St George's University|St George's University|St. George's University|St. George's University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Raju works at Virgnia Interventional Pain & Spine Center in Christiansburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Raju's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virgnia Interventional Pain & Spine Center
    80 College St Ste E, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 675-4278
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I have had numerous procedures with Dr. Raju. Her staff is exceptional, caring, courteous and kind. They will help you to get in for an appointment asap when you have severe pain. Dr.Raju is exceptional in her abilities. I have always had excellent results after procedures. She saved me from back surgery. She is also kind and caring. I tell all my friends about her clinic.
    Jackie — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Tejal Raju, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184916009
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital of Columbia University|St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital of Columbia University|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry - Cooper University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St George's University|St George's University|St. George's University|St. George's University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
