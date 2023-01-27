Dr. Tejal Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejal Raju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tejal Raju, MD
Dr. Tejal Raju, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St George's University|St George's University|St. George's University|St. George's University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Raju's Office Locations
Virgnia Interventional Pain & Spine Center80 College St Ste E, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 675-4278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had numerous procedures with Dr. Raju. Her staff is exceptional, caring, courteous and kind. They will help you to get in for an appointment asap when you have severe pain. Dr.Raju is exceptional in her abilities. I have always had excellent results after procedures. She saved me from back surgery. She is also kind and caring. I tell all my friends about her clinic.
About Dr. Tejal Raju, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1184916009
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital of Columbia University|St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital of Columbia University|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital
- University of Medicine and Dentistry - Cooper University Hospital
- St George's University|St George's University|St. George's University|St. George's University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Raju has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raju speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.