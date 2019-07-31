Dr. Tejas Godiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejas Godiwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tejas Godiwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Tejas Godiwala MD3941 Houma Blvd Ste 1B, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-3987
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr. Godiwala for over 25 years. No matter where I have lived in the US I have always gone to him for my gastric issues. He is the BEST. His office staff is amazing. You can tell they enjoy working there. I trust Dr. Godiwala implicitly. I have never had to wait long to schedule an appointment. He is the only person I will go to for my endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures.
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Tulane University
- KEM Hospital
- University of Mumbai
