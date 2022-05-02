Overview of Dr. Tejinder Saini, MD

Dr. Tejinder Saini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Booneville, Magnolia Regional Health Center and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Saini works at Health Quest PC in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.