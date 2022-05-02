Dr. Tejinder Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejinder Saini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tejinder Saini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Booneville, Magnolia Regional Health Center and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Saini's Office Locations
Healthquest6857 Cobblestone Blvd, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (901) 566-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Booneville
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- Methodist University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Saini is a true gift! I was admitted to the hospital for tremors, lower extremity paralysis and slurred speech. However, prior one of the ER docs accused me of faking (for over 12 hrs). Dr. Saini was brought in to evaluate me after I was admitted by another MD (after my husband demanded help). Dr. Saini believed me when others rolled their eyes at me! He proved to other MDs that I was NOT having psychiatric problems, was NOT faking and instead WAS having LEGITIMATE NEUROLOGICAL EPISODES that the quacks just couldn’t figure out. This man has truly saved my life and helped ensure a plan was set for my future health. I am now being referred (by my neurologist) to Vanderbilt’s Undiagnosed Disease Program funded by the National Organization for Rare Diseases.
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487708079
- U Tenn
- Govt Med Coll
Dr. Saini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saini has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saini speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.