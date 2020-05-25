Dr. Tejinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejinder Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tejinder Singh, MD
Dr. Tejinder Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Albany Office47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5623Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Albany Medical Center50 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr Singh is an excellent surgeon. I’m very happy with the gastric bypass that he did. I’ve had zero complications and my. Chronic reflux is gone. I have my life back.
About Dr. Tejinder Singh, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
