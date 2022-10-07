Dr. Temitope Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Temitope Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Temitope Foster, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Dekalb Gastroenterology Associates2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 506, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-1679Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dekalb Gastroenterology Associates5900 Hillandale Dr Ste 335, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 323-8559Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Foster is a very caring doctor. She is both professional and friendly. picks what is best for the patient and may take a route that does not involve taking medicine.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- The Mount Sinai Hosp
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- SUNY Stony Brook
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gastrojejunal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foster speaks Yoruba.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.