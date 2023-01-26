Dr. Terence Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Terence Burns, MD
Dr. Terence Burns, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
Dr. Burns is amazing. My wife had a surgery with him in short notice and we went to several oncology specialists later for second opinions on treatment. They all commented on the phenomenal success of the surgery. Not only was it in a sensitive area shifting the midline but iwhe. Finished my wife recovered fast and had no noticeable deficits. She’s doing amazing one year later. We kept the oncology treatment at the Mayo also. Dr Burns is a wildly talented surgeon.
About Dr. Terence Burns, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1912154964
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burns using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.