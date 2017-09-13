Dr. Teresa Brentnall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brentnall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Brentnall, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Brentnall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Digestive Health Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brentnall is a fantastic physician. She was able to solve my complex problems that other GI doctors had missed. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Teresa Brentnall, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104916063
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
