Dr. Teresa Slomka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Slomka works at Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Providence, RI, Boston, MA and Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.