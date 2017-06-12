Dr. Teresella Gondolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gondolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresella Gondolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teresella Gondolo, MD
Dr. Teresella Gondolo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY.
Dr. Gondolo works at
Dr. Gondolo's Office Locations
Teresella Gondolo Mdpc3717 91st St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 429-2570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Gondolo for my severe tremor. I have gone to other doctors for same problem but none of them could help me. She is not only a good doctor but she's also a good listener. She took the time to listen to me find the problem and the solution. She's wonderful. I had to wait in the office to get in but it was worth it. I highly recommend Dr. Gondolo!
About Dr. Teresella Gondolo, MD
- Neurology
- English, Italian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gondolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gondolo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gondolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gondolo has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Nerve Conduction Studies and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gondolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gondolo speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gondolo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gondolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gondolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gondolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.