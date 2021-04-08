See All Psychiatrists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Terra Caudill, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (21)
Map Pin Small Sunrise, FL
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Terra Caudill, MD

Dr. Terra Caudill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS.

Dr. Caudill works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caudill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
  2. 2
    Five Star Nurse LLC
    433 Plaza Real Ste 275, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 214-4577
  3. 3
    75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 982-7956

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr. Caudill is an absolute professional. She obviously has a high degree of knowledge in psychiatry & knows how to explain it in a manner that is easy to understand. She is a very kind physician with a great deal of compassion & empathy. She puts in the time it takes with each visit & over time with multiple appointments to determine exactly what is needed & makes only slight adjustments until you're feeling your best. It is of course difficult to get an appointment with her because she is that good. And, she is only available via telemedicine. So, if you're not tech savvy, I wouldn't recommend telemed. If you are comfortable with tech, then you may prefer it. I would recommend testing your computer & connection well before your appointment. But also, there are some things she cannot treat because they are too severe for telemed & should be treated in person. And, certain prescriptions you cannot get on telemed. So, definitely read up on what is allowed.
    — Apr 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Terra Caudill, MD
    About Dr. Terra Caudill, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518096098
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caudill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caudill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Caudill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caudill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caudill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caudill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

