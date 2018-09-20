Dr. Terrence Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Dwyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terrence Dwyer, MD
Dr. Terrence Dwyer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Dwyer works at
Dr. Dwyer's Office Locations
Medstar Orthopaedic Institute at Alexandria6355 Walker Ln Ste 501, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 971-3701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MedStar Ortho Inst at Lorton9455 Lorton Market St Ste 200, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 971-3701
- 3 13950 Brandywine Rd Ste 225, Brandywine, MD 20613 Directions (301) 856-1682
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dwyer is an excellent diagnostician and a very compassionate doctor. He is very knowledgeable about various treatments and provides options. I like that he is also concerned about side effects of medications. He has been treating me for fibro and PMR. I highly recommend him without any reservations.
About Dr. Terrence Dwyer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1962499103
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwyer has seen patients for Gout, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.