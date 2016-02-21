Dr. Terrence Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Hopkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Hopkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Locations
Manatee Dermatology6011 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (775) 398-6990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have many skin disorders and am so ashamed of my body because of them. He made me feel so comfortable. I was told I was allergic to all local anesthetics. Dr Hopkins sent me for testing so I wouldn't hurt. He is so caring unusual in today's healthcare.
About Dr. Terrence Hopkins, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.