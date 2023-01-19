Overview of Dr. Terrence Philbin, DO

Dr. Terrence Philbin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Philbin works at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Worthington, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Athens, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sever's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.