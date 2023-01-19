Dr. Terrence Philbin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Philbin, DO
Overview of Dr. Terrence Philbin, DO
Dr. Terrence Philbin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Philbin's Office Locations
Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 200, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 895-8747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Dublin5060 Bradenton Ave Ste B, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 895-8747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Athens20 University Estates Blvd Unit 100, Athens, OH 45701 Directions (614) 895-8747
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Philbin is fantastic. He is a great surgeon and cares for his patients.
About Dr. Terrence Philbin, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Surgery, Cleveland Clinic
- Orthopedic Surgery, Ohio University, Doctors Hospital
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Philbin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philbin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philbin has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sever's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Philbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philbin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.