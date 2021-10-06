Overview of Dr. Terri Febbraro, MD

Dr. Terri Febbraro, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Maine Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.